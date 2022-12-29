TALON GripS products

As gun people, we can’t leave well enough alone. We’re always tinkering, trying to make things better — honestly, “different” is probably the underlying motivation — with our accessorizing. I’ve found a product, which works well, might prove exceptionally useful in the right circumstances and so inexpensive you can mix-n-match to your heart’s content!

Talon Grips makes a couple of products I’ve been trying out. First are the TALON Grips, a textured self-adhesive gun grip, which help you maintain hold without modifying your gun. There are several available textures and in my case, I chose a moss green set to differentiate between two S&W Shields in my collection. Can’t have Momma picking up my piece, now can we?

The other bit is the Slide Grip, a skate-board-tape-kinda thing cut to fit on your semi-auto slide. Once your hand makes contact, it ain’t slipping off, regardless of any blood, snot or seaweed residing thereabouts.

MSRP: Starting at $9.99

TalonGunGrips.com

