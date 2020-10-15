SWAT Leather You Varmint!

Care And Feeding

Care of leather is mind-numbingly simple: Store it where air can circulate to keep mildew and rot at bay, but where it won’t get hot or dry out quickly. Erin Hutchinson of Danner emphasizes cleanliness — brushing off dirt before it can penetrate and abrade. “Scrub full-grain leather with our Leather Cleaner on a damp cloth; rinse with a wet cloth, let the surface dry — not with heat or in direct sunlight. Then apply a wax or oil preservative, depending on the leather.” Hutchinson says suede or rough-out leather should be gently brushed free of dirt dry, without using cleaner. Then spray on a suede-specific waterproofing.”

A fellow who’s made saddle-bags for Harley-Davidson stresses wet leather must be air-dried slowly. “The idea is to keep it fed and supple as moisture leaves. Don’t over-oil.” DeSantis recommends you apply no dressing to its holsters, lest they become soft. For leather holsters and belts with hard finish, you can’t go wrong with wax-based products like ordinary shoe polish. Hunting boots scrubbed by wet grass, however, can lose wax quickly. For boots daily enduring wet conditions, I like Sno Seal, and grease from boot-makers Danner and Irish Setter.

Retired outfitter Ron Dube, who ran pack-strings into Wyoming mountains for decades, tells me: “There’s little time to tend leather properly on hunts. Best you can do is keep it clean and as dry and well-conditioned as each day allows. We hung tack at night under a tarp, dried boots away from heat, stuffing them with newsprint to absorb moisture within. Before and after hunting season, my crew gave all leather a thorough saddle-soaping, then rubbed in Farnam’s Leather New, a neatsfoot oil we applied as a spray. I still use neatsfoot oil to protect leather and keep it supple.”

Neatsfoot, by the way, is a generic term appearing in the name of many leather treatments. “Neat” derives from an Old English word for cattle. Neatsfoot oil is rendered from the shin-bones and feet (not hooves) of cattle. It softens, conditions and preserves leather. Mink oil, while it penetrates leather, is also acidic. Many reports claim it makes leather too soft and shortens its useful life. Dube told me continual soaking with any oil can cause leather fibers and stitching to break down. This observation squares with mine. Legendary Pacific Northwest bootmakers White, West Coast (Wesco) and Danner offer recrafting services to replace heels, soles and stitching and recondition uppers exhausted by hard life in the field.