Streamlight Wedge

Written By Brent Wheat
2021
It’s just a little weird, it’s wildly wonderful and wholly a new favorite: the Wedge light by Streamlight.

This is an Everyday Carry (EDC) LED light unlike any I’m familiar with. With the shape and heft of a folding knife, this slim 5.4″ USB-rechargeable pocket rocket is easily carried in your pocket just like a favorite blade. Built from machined, anodized aircraft aluminum in coyote or black, the light would probably even serve well as a small impact weapon though you’ll not see this usage mentioned anywhere among the Streamlight documentation.

What you will see is light — lots of it! The “normal” setting on the thumb-friendly rotary switch is an industry-typical 300 lumens, claimed to run for three hours on a lithium polymer battery though I’ve not tested this particular aspect. The really shocking part is when you push the switch forward to what Streamlight calls THRO (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) — you get 1,000 lumens of light for up to 35 seconds. I defy anyone to not say “Whoaaa!” when hitting the switch for the first time.
In my abuse-and-neglect-riddled prior treatment of Streamlight USB-rechargeable lights, I’ve found they are nearly bulletproof and the Wedge looks like they’ve raised the bar even further with a new trendsetter.
MSRP: 149.95

Streamlight.com

