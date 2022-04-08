EXCLUSIVES: “I Will Not Comply”

Streamlight TLR RM2 Light/Laser

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
1

I like things to be rock-solid if I’m relying on them for family protection. Here in the Frontier of Missouri it gets very, very dark at night. The long gun I keep handy here on our place is a short-barreled Springfield Armory M1A fitted with a Streamlight 1,000-lumen light/laser combo system because — if you don’t already know — when things get scary there’s simply no such thing as too much light. Ask me how I know.

The TLR RM2 shown blasts out 1,000 lumens — and a laser if you want — and that’s it. Push the go-button and you light up the west pasture or sear the eyes out of some miscreant 20 feet away from you. It also comes with a remote switch and other goodies. It runs on standard CR123 batteries so there’s no rechargeable fuss. Think of it like a hammer, only much, much brighter.

MSRP: $250
Streamlight.com

