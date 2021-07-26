Streamlight TLR-6 for Springfield Hellcat

The Springfield Hellcat micro-9mm is a great and very popular carry gun but now the package can be even better as Streamlight has redesigned the popular TLR-6 light to fit the little ’cat.

First and foremost, make sure you get the correct TLR-6 model for the Hellcat as there are many flavors of the design already in existence. Once the proper light arrives, you remove three allen screws, remove the side plate and fit the light on the forward part of the trigger guard. After installing the included CR-1/3N batteries you now have a 100-lumen light/laser combination which doesn’t add much bulk but upgrades the gun into a real 24/7 fighting tool.

The light — of course — isn’t as powerful as a “big” duty-gun light but it’s still a darn sight better than anything else and the laser makes aiming the micro-gun faster — if you practice. I’d consider the TLR-6 a required accessory for any Hellcat owner.

MSRP: $187.43

Streamlight.com

