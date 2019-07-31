Streamlight Protac 90

A Brighter Idea

The Protac 90 comes with a handy pocket clip as well as a nylon belt holster. The chassis is rugged, machined aluminum, and the unit comes with a limited lifetime warranty. What really sets this light apart, however, is its basic geometry.



Unlike conventional in-line designs, the Protac 90 can be hung on your shirt pocket or belt and direct its beam out ahead of you for hands-free operation. It offers everything a lesser light might with no significant downsides. It’s also small enough to ride around in your pocket with your car keys and sufficiently rugged to thrive there. Compact, powerful, lightweight and brilliantly contrived, the Protac 90 means you never have to be in the dark when it comes to illumination.



www.streamlight.com

