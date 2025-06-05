Streamlight “Lime” Wedge

We’ve already reviewed the Streamlight Wedge everyday carry (EDC) flashlight and now, more than a year later, mine is starting to show its age because I literally stuff it in my pocket every day. Fortunately, I’ve now got a replacement, which makes the Wedge even more versatile, because Streamlight has come out with two new colors — lime green and orange. When we were introduced to these new colors during a meeting, I wore out every possible metaphor regarding mixed drinks. I’m sure it was tedious for them.

The advantage of these new colors is twofold — first, they don’t look “tacticool” plus the bright colors are easier to find when you lay them down. The tacticool problem has been an issue during air travel as security occasionally examines the light and believes I’m trying to smuggle a ninja death ray onboard. With my new Wedge, I just make another bad pun about margaritas and head to my gate!

MSRP: $99.99

Streamlight.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine