Sticker Shock!

Lessons Learned

See, the trouble with enthusiasts is they recommend what they want, not what you need. Thank goodness I know better. A while back, a young fellow asked for advice on his first centerfire rifle.



Wisely, I listened to better understand his needs. Mainly he wanted a rifle to hunt whitetail, occasionally mule deer, thin out the coyotes now and then, and every few years, hunt moose or elk.



“Let’s do this once and do it right. Get a Kimber Montana .243 or 6.5 Creedmoor, or if you want a detachable magazine, a Sako Finnlight .243 or .260 or 6.5x55. But y’know what? You want more power! More speed! A Weatherby Mark V Ultra Lightweight .240 or 6.5-300 Mag. And don’t even get me started on carbon steel versus stainless.



“Then for moose you need a stainless Browning BLR .358. To save money we’ll put Picatinny rails on both rifles so you can use the same scope, a Nightforce NXS 2.5-10x42 on either one. You’ll need safety glasses, earmuffs, slings, soft cases, hard cases, cleaning gear, gun safe, basic gunsmithing tools, complete reloading outfit, components, and a chronograph. We can probably do it all for under $8,000.”



He nearly went into shock: “Eight grand! Are you out of your ever-lovin’ mind?”



Postscript: I ran into the fellow after hunting season. He pulled out his smart phone to show photos of the 10-point buck and 50" moose he’d shot. “Say, I really want to thank you for the great advice. I hadn’t thought of glasses, muffs, cleaning gear, sling and soft case. I got everything together for a great price.”



Proudly I asked, “Which of the rifles I suggested did you get?”



“Well, none. I got a Savage .270, and would you believe the scope came with it! And here’s a good tip for you. You really don’t have to make your own ammo. You can buy it in boxes of 20, already loaded!”