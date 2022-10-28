Spypoint Flex Trail Camera

If you’ve been reading Quartermaster for a while, you know I’m a big fan of SPYPOINT trail cameras. While they are eminently useful for hunting, including their proprietary artificial intelligence to categorize animals, I’ve also found their products are perfect for keeping an eye on your house, yard or anyplace you want to know when someone or something is moving around.

SPYPOINT’s newest camera, the Flex, solves the only major problem plaguing their other cameras: Which network do you choose? The U.S. has two flavors of cellular network and they are exclusive of each other. If the area you want to watch only has signal from the other network, you’re out of luck — until now. With the Flex, it searches out the best signal regardless of network. In other words, if you have any cellular service at the intended location, you’re in business.

MSRP: $169.99, including 100 photo uploads per month for life

SPYPOINT.com