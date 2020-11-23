The Swayback is a traditional pocketknife pattern that stumps some when they first behold it. It looks like a Trapper pattern with the blade on the backside as opposed to the front, but this enigmatic layout has actually been around for many years — the Camillus U.S. Navy Rope knife saw extensive use in WWII and a more bag-handled version is seen on many pruning knives today. In essence, it’s a working knife. The Spyderco Swayback, designed by custom knifemaker Marcin Slyz, has brought the pattern into the modern space-age with a high level of perfection.

For starters, this Spydie Swayback eschews the typical slip joint format for a sturdy 4.50″ Titanium frame-lock (or integral lock) design often found on the best of customs. At 8.04″ overall, the Swayback is a large folder for tackling much heavier chores than your typical pocketknife. It’s 3.53″ CTS XHP stainless steel Wharncliffe blade — a workhorse design — only adds to its ability to roughhouse to your heart’s content. A stainless-steel tip-up pocket clip, with ambidextrous mounting front or back, makes for ready-to-grab carry.