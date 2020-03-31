Spyderco Mantra 3

Several of Spyderco’s earliest folders have been in their line for decades, attesting to the success of the brand. The Mantra series is now on its way to this distinction with the introduction of a new Carbon Fiber version. The Mantra 3 utilizes Spyderco’s patented Compression Lock which, at first glance, looks to be a liner-lock on the upper rear handle spine — but Spyderco informs us on their website such comparison is far from the case.

“In a Compression Lock, the blade’s tang ramp faces upward toward the handle’s spine, rather than toward the butt of the handle,” the company’s web text reads. “When the blade is opened, the lock bar is sandwiched between the ramp and the knife’s stop pin.” The Compression Lock is easy to locate as well. There’s no peering into the frame — the locking leaf is easily visible on the spine.

The Mantra 3 was preceded by two Titanium frame models and this one is derivative of the model 1. I was a fan of the Mantra 1 model due to its ideal size and shape for an everyday carry. The handle checks in at 4.25″, which ideally fits a wide range of mitts and the rear spine has a nicely curved palm swell.

The 3.25″ satin finished Drop Point style CPM S30V stainless blade has a gently re-curved cutting edge which can perform a wide variety of daily chores. The obligatory Spydie-hole in the blade makes for easy access, even with a gloved hand or you have the option of a flipper opening tab on the upper rear frame. The frame slabs are actually a Carbon Fiber/G10 laminate and are textured for an enhanced grip. The whole package weighs in at a lightweight 3.0 oz. Additionally, there is a reversible, deep pocket wire pocket clip for tip-up carry.