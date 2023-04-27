Spyderco Lil’ Native Wharncliffe
A Petite Beast!
I’ve always had a soft spot in my psyche for runt knives. Growing up, I enjoyed putting together survival kits and a small folding knife was always an essential part of the package.
This month’s subject, the Spyderco Lil’ Native Wharncliffe, would have been a welcome addition. The company’s Native series has flourished among the Spydie flock in sizes, materials and configurations and we’ll take a dive into the new flat-edged Wharncliffe version.
The Lil’ Wharncliffe is 5.86″ overall with 2.44″ of the total in its wicked little blade. I say “wicked” because, despite the Wharncliffe originally being a utilitarian blade style, it’s been embraced as a devastating edge by serious users of the combat ilk during the modern tactical knife era. The Wharncliffe flat edge loves to snatch anything getting in its way.
Spyderco goosed the Lil’ Wharncliffe’s blade up with Crucible Industries’ top shelf CPM S30V stainless steel and upped the ante on the handle with a G10 composite frame as opposed to standard FRN. The blade-lock is Spyderco’s patented compression lock located on the upper rear frame. There’s a wire frame reversible pocket clip out back for tip-up carry but the folder is small enough to tote in a pants or jacket pocket should you desire. Weight is a breezy 2.5 oz.
Why You’ll Like It
The Spyderco Lil’ Native Wharncliffe is a great everyday utility knife with all the hard-use traits of the original blade design. Its blade is beefier than the typical pocketknife so you can shower down on it with impunity for daily chores. Its inherent traits as a fighting blade and small size make the Lil’ Wharncliffe an excellent hideaway knife for backing up your larger carry and can get you into places that might balk at your larger daily pocket sword.
The S30v steel upgrade gives you a blade that cuts like a house ablaze and requires very little sharpening compared to lesser steels. Last, but far from least, it’s a Spyderco — a company well known for its high quality standards.
MSRP: $203.50