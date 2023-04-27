I’ve always had a soft spot in my psyche for runt knives. Growing up, I enjoyed putting together survival kits and a small folding knife was always an essential part of the package.

This month’s subject, the Spyderco Lil’ Native Wharncliffe, would have been a welcome addition. The company’s Native series has flourished among the Spydie flock in sizes, materials and configurations and we’ll take a dive into the new flat-edged Wharncliffe version.

The Lil’ Wharncliffe is 5.86″ overall with 2.44″ of the total in its wicked little blade. I say “wicked” because, despite the Wharncliffe originally being a utilitarian blade style, it’s been embraced as a devastating edge by serious users of the combat ilk during the modern tactical knife era. The Wharncliffe flat edge loves to snatch anything getting in its way.

Spyderco goosed the Lil’ Wharncliffe’s blade up with Crucible Industries’ top shelf CPM S30V stainless steel and upped the ante on the handle with a G10 composite frame as opposed to standard FRN. The blade-lock is Spyderco’s patented compression lock located on the upper rear frame. There’s a wire frame reversible pocket clip out back for tip-up carry but the folder is small enough to tote in a pants or jacket pocket should you desire. Weight is a breezy 2.5 oz.