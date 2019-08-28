Spyderco Bow River
Fixed Affordability YET Stylishly Subdued
Spyderco is best known for their dazzling array of folders, but they put out some stellar fixed-blades as well — from slick outdoor field knives to wicked tactical slicers. The new Bow River falls into the field category and does so in style.
There’s nothing overly fancy about it, but this lack of dazzle makes it such a versatile fixer. There are no tricky design elements to define it or pigeonhole it for a specific purpose, an admirable trait in an outdoors knife if you’re looking to perform a myriad of tasks.
A collaboration between Spyderco and seasoned custom knife maker Phil Wilson (Seamount Knives of Mountain Ranch, California), the 8.14" (overall) Bow River has a graceful 4.4" trailing point blade, deeply ground for superior slicing. The 8Cr13MoV stainless blade sports a satin finish and a small trademark Spydie-hole that can be used for lashing.
The Bow River’s 3.74" “grabbing end” is a bag handle-style featuring attractive black/gray layered G10 scales plus there’s a tubed lanyard hole in the base. At 4 oz., the knife’s a light carry in its black leather belt sheath (included).
“There’s nothing overly fancy about it,
but this lack of dazzle makes it such
a versatile fixer.”
but this lack of dazzle makes it such
a versatile fixer.”
Why You’ll Like It
The Bow River’s blade length is perfect for performing a wide variety of field chores. This knife is just as comfortable stripping and carving wood as it is dressing game — and it’s not at all a stretch for it to serve as a bird and trout knife. Throw in its ability to serve as a light knife for food prep and the Bow River is your go-to jack-of-all-trades.
Like all Spyderco knives, the Bow River comes sharp as a razor right out of the box so you’re ready to slice, dice, skin and carve right from the get-go. The MSRP is an extremely affordable $50.
www.spyderco.com