Spyderco Bow River

Spyderco is best known for their dazzling array of folders, but they put out some stellar fixed-blades as well — from slick outdoor field knives to wicked tactical slicers. The new Bow River falls into the field category and does so in style.



There’s nothing overly fancy about it, but this lack of dazzle makes it such a versatile fixer. There are no tricky design elements to define it or pigeonhole it for a specific purpose, an admirable trait in an outdoors knife if you’re looking to perform a myriad of tasks.



A collaboration between Spyderco and seasoned custom knife maker Phil Wilson (Seamount Knives of Mountain Ranch, California), the 8.14" (overall) Bow River has a graceful 4.4" trailing point blade, deeply ground for superior slicing. The 8Cr13MoV stainless blade sports a satin finish and a small trademark Spydie-hole that can be used for lashing.



The Bow River’s 3.74" “grabbing end” is a bag handle-style featuring attractive black/gray layered G10 scales plus there’s a tubed lanyard hole in the base. At 4 oz., the knife’s a light carry in its black leather belt sheath (included).