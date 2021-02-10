SOG Pentagon Family Gets New Fixed, OTF Blades
For 35 years, SOG Specialty Knives & Tools has been producing knives and multi-tools for military, tactical and everyday carry use. One of the company’s oldest designs, the Pentagon fixed blade dagger has been a fixture of SOG knives for decades.
In 2020, the Pentagon received its first major update in years with the release of the folding Pentagon XR. Now, new for 2021, SOG has expanded the popular knife family with revamped fixed blades and an out-the-front (OTF) model.
Pentagon FX/FX Covert
Building on the tradition of the Pentagon, the new SOG Pentagon FX and FX Covert are fixed blade knives designed for hard use by hard-chargers. Both with CYRO S35VN full-tang steel blades, the Pentagon FX measures 4.77” while the smaller, more concealable FX Convert measures a shorter 3.41”. The blades are double plain-edged and Titanium Nitride coated for a blackout look to match their removable single-fastener G10 handles. Both knife models will also be offered in FDE.
Measuring 9.93”/6.5 oz. and 7.52”/3.9 oz., respectively, the Pentagon FX and FX Convert ship with a GRN sheath featuring SOG’s new Universal Mounting System (UMS). The basis for all SOG sheaths moving forward, the UMS allows users to personalize how they carry the knife with interchangeable mounting options and tool-free adjustable tension.
Available this fall, pricing for the new Pentagon FX is $221.95 and $166.95 for the FX Convert.
Pentagon OTF
Not wanting to release an out-the-front automatic until they could do it right, the new SOG Pentagon OTF is the company’s first such knife. Engineered with SOG’s Dynamic Locking System blade lock-up, the Pentagon OTF is guaranteed to withstand thousands of openings and closings without blade rattle or the inconvenience of factory recalibration.
Like the new Pentagon fixed blades, the OTF model sports a double plain-edged, Titanium nitride coated CYRO S35VN blade measuring 3.79” in length. By way of an oversized slide button, the blade is stored in black anodized 7075 aluminum hands with ample contouring and texturing. The Pentagon OTF is also available in FDE.
Weighing in at 6.7 oz., the OTF measures 9.08” long when open, 5.28” when closed. A pocket clip aids in its carry, suited for demanding everyday and tactical use.
Also available later this fall, the Pentagon OTF carries a price tag of $388.95.
For more info: sogknives.com