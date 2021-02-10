SOG Pentagon Family Gets New Fixed, OTF Blades

Pentagon FX/FX Covert



Building on the tradition of the Pentagon, the new SOG Pentagon FX and FX Covert are fixed blade knives designed for hard use by hard-chargers. Both with CYRO S35VN full-tang steel blades, the Pentagon FX measures 4.77” while the smaller, more concealable FX Convert measures a shorter 3.41”. The blades are double plain-edged and Titanium Nitride coated for a blackout look to match their removable single-fastener G10 handles. Both knife models will also be offered in FDE.

Measuring 9.93”/6.5 oz. and 7.52”/3.9 oz., respectively, the Pentagon FX and FX Convert ship with a GRN sheath featuring SOG’s new Universal Mounting System (UMS). The basis for all SOG sheaths moving forward, the UMS allows users to personalize how they carry the knife with interchangeable mounting options and tool-free adjustable tension.

Available this fall, pricing for the new Pentagon FX is $221.95 and $166.95 for the FX Convert.