SOG Flash MT Multi-tool

SOG Knives carved out a nice slice of the multi-tool market when they focused on equipping our military personnel back during the conflicts in the Middle East. The troops liked their serious approach and the civilian market followed. Often multis are overburdened with tools, and hence weight, for the average user and SOG’s new mid-sized Flash MT addresses all these. In fact, the Flash MT can be used as an EDC by folks who need more tool than blade.

The heart of a multi-tool is its pliers and SOG didn’t scrimp here. The Flash MT has a full-sized pair of pliers with their compound leverage action. Then, they added a set of tools most used, including a wire cutter and stripper, a 2.4″ assisted opening Cryo D2 Clip Point blade (with a liner-lock), a large flat head screwdriver/bottle opener combo and small double-ended Phillips/flat head screwdrivers with a bit drive at the base.

The Flash MT is designed with an asymmetrical handle — one half of the butterfly grip is slim with only the small bits in a foldout holder while the other grip is loaded with the other tools. Uniquely cool is the Flash MT frame becomes a very comfortable handle when the main blade is folded out. Ingenious! Furthermore, there’s a pocket clip for carrying the Flash MT just as you would an EDC.