SofHold Gun Magnet

I always wanted a gun magnet to keep a “hideout” gun secured at my desk but most of them either didn’t have enough power or I didn’t trust their rubber coatings with the pristine finish of my blued guns. The problem is now finally solved with my new SofHold American Patriot Gun Magnets.

These are different than the others I’ve found — they’re small and round (about the size of a drink coaster), covered in gun-friendly leather and are Oh My Gosh strong. In fact, if you buy more than one, don’t accidentally get your fingers between a pair because it will hurt when they finally decide to mate.

The magnets mount to any surface where you can sink the three included screws and I’m actually stuck in the middle of a serious indecision while trying to figure out where, of all the sneaky locations I’ve dreamed up, to mount them. MSRP: $39.99

www.sofhold.com

