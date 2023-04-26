There are plenty of spare-cartridge pocket carriers on the market, everything from Speed Strips to speed loaders and all sorts of other systems. However, what if you want to carry around a few spare .357 today but a .30-30 or even .45-70 for your buffalo rifle tomorrow? I’ll bet your little baby plastic strip or speed loader would just cry and run away.

If you’re seeking a minimalist system to carry a few spares of any size short of “elephant gun,” the Skinner Cartridge Pocket is the simple, high-quality way to carry whatever is small enough to fit in your trousers. Made from heavy-duty nylon in several colors and sewn right in the Skinner sewing shop, the Cartridge Pocket is perfect for your backup ammo regardless if you’re talking .44 Mag or something far more potent.

MSRP: $12

SkinnerSights.com

