SilencerCo Gas Defeating Charging Handle

I guess I’m either a Neanderthal — likely, in fact — or I have less sensitivity to such things, but the gas blowback from the charging handle on an AR-platform can actually cause problems for some people. It’s worse if you shoot indoors or with a suppressed weapon.

If you don’t want those toxic burnt gasses up the snoot and/or just want a high-quality ambidextrous aftermarket charging handle, SilencerCo has the answer with their Gas Defeating Charging Handle (GDCH). The patent-pending magic is accomplished via a rubber O-ring seal on the underside of the handle and according to a high-speed video, the product really works. Regardless of reason, it immediately replaces the Mil-Spec handle in one of my guns because of its much higher quality.

MSRP: $114

SilencerCo.com

