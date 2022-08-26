Streamlight BearTrap

EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

I live in the country and it gets inky dark out here. It seems I’m always needing to tend to the tractor, investigate the chicken coop or fix the UTV so a bright, reliable light is always important. Streamlight’s BearTrap is the closest to a do-everything light I’ve likely ever used. It clamps-on, hangs, sits or attaches with a magnet so it handles any chore in any location. It’s tough as a junkyard dog too.

Six different output modes mean you get three spot and three flood settings. From 2,000 lumens to 575 lumens on low, the flood is amazingly useful and can light up my entire pole barn. In spot mode, you get 1,000 lumens down to 325 lumens (lasting 12.5 hours) and the beefy 7.26 volt, 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery is kept topped off with a 120-volt wall charger. At just over 2 lbs., the BearTrap is a beefy, brawny work light pretty much impervious to anything.

MSRP: About $150 online
Streamlight.com

