The rub comes when your target is not at the zero distance. If the reticle is plumb but offset from the bore, the bullet will fall parallel to it but meet its image only at the zero range. Think of side-mounted scopes, common on the top-ejecting deer rifles of my youth. Bullet and sight-line converge to zero range, then diverge beyond it. But in the lateral plane there’s no gravity-like force pulling them together again.

Shooting far, you want the scope at 12 o’clock on the rifle, the reticle absolutely vertical. Absent wind and setting aside spin drift and Coriolis effect, the bullet should fall directly behind the wire but attaching a scope to ensure it is “squared” is not as easy as you might think.

“It kept me up nights,” said D’Arcy Echols, as if building his exquisite hunting rifles left nothing to the imagination. “The solution should have come sooner. Gravity has been around awhile.” But his device wasn’t intuitive. Or a copy. He’s been awarded two patents.

A week later I stepped into his shop, trying to look as if I knew my way around machine tooling. Sensing my discomfort, D’Arcy started at my level, with a length of parachute cord and a catfish sinker. “At long range, a reticle’s vertical wire must align with the tug of gravity. If you use a mil-dot for elevation and the wire is not vertical, you’re aiming to the side of the bullet track. If, instead, you use the elevation dial to maintain a center hold, the principle still applies. The reticle must track vertically.”

A couple for whom he was building rifles had set him on the path to bring scope reticles quickly vertical to help ensure first-round hits at long range. “My clients were to hunt sheep in one of the ‘stans.’ The outfitter had advised them shots could come as far as 600 yards.” Echols dangled the catfish sinker. “Hence my plumb line. And target.” He unfurled a long paper checkered with MOA squares. Two bold vertical stripes in its center intersected twin horizontal stripes near top and bottom of the grid.

Now, you can align any scope’s wire on a vertical stripe by rocking the rifle or twisting the scope in its rings. Neither trick ensures the rifle is level or the scope is at 12 o’clock, or consequently, the bullets will descend behind the wire.

“To level a rifle,” said my friend, “you need a flat surface, a base-line.” Flat surfaces on rifles are scarce. Flat-bottom receivers on early bolt rifles are flat like Kansas — not crenulated or mountainous, but not truly flat. “You can make a receiver flat on top by adding a rail or a scope base, but plenty of scope base holes are off-plumb and off-cen