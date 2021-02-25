Looks Are Deceiving
“You can’t know what it does by looking at it,” said product manager Joe Fruechtel. Explaining nuclear fusion to a beagle might have been easier but he and Christina Rhine patiently led me through a primer on her 3.5-10x42 BDX. If you’re smart-phone friendly, you’ll catch on in a snap. If, like me, you’re still sweet on Depression-era Hensoldts, the magic in this tube will truly astound.
“It starts with SIG’s BDX app,” Joe explained. “Android or iOS. Downloaded in your phone, it lets you configure your load’s ballistic data and pair — think synchronize — your phone with one of SIG’s BDX Kilo laser rangefinders.” Use factory data or the bullet specs with your own chronograph readings. Following simple protocols, he said, you then “bond” the rangefinder with your BDX rifle-scope, which lets you know when it’s comfy with the union by flashing a blue OLED (organic light-emitting diode). At this point, “the scope is slave to the rangefinder. Range a target and a red dot appears on the scope reticle. Put the dot where you want to hit and that’s where the bullet will land. Simple.”
More like voodoo, thought I. But we hied off to the range with Christina’s Bergara for a hands-on tutorial. “A BDX rangefinder can bond to only one scope at a time,” she said. “But one scope can bond to multiple rangefinders.” Maximum range for a ballistics solution is 800 yards, although BDX rangefinders deliver reads beyond that. I figured 800 was far enough.
Unlike big, heavy laser-ranging scopes with all functions in the tube, SIGs have traditional lines. The four 30mm BDX scopes have brilliant optics, rear-plane reticles and they’re reasonably priced ($600 to $960). All but the 3.5-10x model feature a focus/parallax dial.