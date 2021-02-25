Lead Meets Steel

After checking the 100-yard zero of the 6.5 Creedmoor, I swung to a 300-yard plate. Christina read it with her rangefinder. Voila! A red dot appeared on the plex reticle’s lower stem. I steadied it and pressed the trigger. Dust sprayed as bullet met steel, followed by a Whap! “Let’s back up to 430,” said Joe, clearly bored with the predictable. There I went prone, sling taut. The 10×10 plate was now tiny. Christina ranged the steel; another dot lit up. My pulse bounced the first shot a tad high; the follow-up connected solidly.

“What about wind?” I asked, having shaded left in a freshening breeze.

“No instrument can read wind downrange,” said Joe. “But if you have a read on prevailing wind at the line — say, with a Kestrel — you can plug that into the app and the rangefinder tells your scope. A dot off the main reticle stem then appears.” There are 18 “addressable” wind hold indicators in a BDX scope field and 78 vertical hold points.

I noticed two dots on either end of the horizontal wire. “Those are Level Plex indicators, to help you avoid canting,” Joe told me. “You can switch them off or boost their sensitivity — from a 3-degree cant to 2-, 1- and ½-minute for greater precision at distance.” He demonstrated a routine checking the illumination of all dots in a few seconds. “But these aren’t like Christmas tree lights; you won’t get any tired bulbs!”

BDX reticles have 10 brightness settings and “off” stops between, so you’re just a click from the setting you want. Powered by two CR2032 batteries, scope illumination automatically shuts down after a period of inactivity to conserve power. Movement wakes it up.

But what about …

“Yes, the rangefinders are special,” Joe said, anticipating my next question. “There are four BDX Kilo models with Bluetooth chip extensions up front. They range in price from $300 to $960.” I looked them up, there are four. “You can use the 2400 7×25 with an Applied Ballistics program in your Kestrel to engineer hits beyond 800 yards,” Joe added. “Applied Ballistics now has SIG ammunition in its suite of factory loads.” SIG lists three BDX “Combo Kits” with a scope and a Kilo rangefinder, from $840 to $1,680.

BDX rifle-scopes boast 50 to 60 minutes of elevation adjustments in quarter-minute clicks. But once you’re zeroed, you won’t need to dial as the rangefinder does the work. You can specify rangefinder reads in minutes, mils and centimeters and, of course, use the scope without rangefinder assist, for quick shots in cover or point-blank range. The reticle appears clean, as if there were no OLED dots in the field.

Besides keeping a lid on scope weight and bulk, said Joe, “separation of rangefinding and aiming processes enabled SIG to sell the scopes at competitive prices. The system is also more flexible than what you get with single-unit alternatives.” Because there’s no laser in the rifle-scope, SIG’s new BDX system is legal for hunting in all 50 states.