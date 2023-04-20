Shot Glass

Zeiss

Speaking of Zeiss binoculars, I’m mighty impressed by new additions to the SF line: an 8×30 and a 10×30. An 8×32 Zeiss currently serves me very well afield and I’ve even used smaller binoculars. They suit my still-hunting style and are easy to tuck for crawling — which is often my lot to get inside iron-sight range.

Dubbed SFL, for SmartFocus Lightweight, the 8×30 and 10×30 each weighs 18 oz., 20% less than a comparable Victory. UHD (ultra-high-definition) glass has Zeiss’s T* and LotuTec coatings, for very high light transmission and to keep exterior lenses free of dirt and water. Fields of view: 142 and 120 feet at 1,000 yards. Eyecups can be locked in any of four positions. The SmartFocus wheel is on the front half of the bridge, within easy reach of your center or index finger.

In 2014 I joined other journalists in Germany for the SF’s debut — though it was then hailed as a birding binocular. Said chief engineer Gerald Dobler, “Optical design forces trade-offs. In the SF our priorities were razor-sharp resolution, a wide, exceedingly bright field and smooth, fast focusing. Light weight mattered too — and balance that made the binocular feel lighter still.” The final objective: low price. Hoo boy.

The 8×42’s 1,000-yard field of 444 feet (360 feet for the 10×42) was panoramic. But adding field can compromise edge resolution, so Zeiss added a field flattener which bumped weight to 27.5 oz. There was 15% more open space between the barrels than in the center of Swarovski’s EL, which pioneered the open-bridge design. Also, the barrels had three points of attachment: front, rear and center — collimation insurance when binocular bangs against basalt.

“We tried hard to keep a lid on costs,” Dobler told me. “But superior performance doesn’t come at discount.” The 8×42 SF listed then at $2,649.

A decade later, the 8×42 SF still ranks among my first picks for a mid-size binocular. The new, more compact 8×30 and 10×30 SFLs are equally bright and well balanced. A grand less at retail ($1,631 and $1,685), they seem to me great investments in better hunting! Amortized over even 16 years, either puts you in the field with a lightweight, tuckable, premium-class binocular for about $100 a year — what you’ll spend most places these days to fuel an ordinary pickup once.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine