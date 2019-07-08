Savage Arms 125th Celebration

Coburn “AccuTriggers” A Turnaround

A most important year for Savage was 1988. Savage Arms was going through tough times and on the verge of bankruptcy. Ron Coburn was named CEO and he began the long path back for Savage — saving the company required drastic measures. The work force was cut and after nearly 90 years, the very expensive-to-produce Model 99 was dropped from production. Improvement efforts were concentrated on the bolt action Model 110 with Coburn giving Savage engineers the assignment to come up with a great trigger — a mandate resulting in the AccuTrigger.



This revolutionary design gives new meaning to having a fine trigger on a rifle and it is interesting to note other rifle manufacturers are now putting better triggers on their production rifles as well. Today the Savage Model 110 is recognized as one of America’s finest production rifles and Savage offers several other bolt-action models in sporter, varminter, target and tactical versions; all featuring the AccuTrigger.



The AccuTrigger is easy to recognize with an integral AccuRelease in the face of the trigger. Savage says “The AccuTrigger gives the shooter flexibility to set the trigger pull to individual preference without having to pay a gunsmith to adjust it. Even when adjusted to its lowest setting, the AccuTrigger is completely safe and cannot accidentally discharge during normal use from being jarred or dropped when used properly and maintained and adjusted as intended. The AccuTrigger is designed with an integrated AccuRelease that must be completely depressed or the rifle cannot fire. When pulling the trigger, the AccuRelease is intentionally depressed, which unblocks the sear and allows the rifle to discharge.”



Adjustment of the AccuTrigger requires removal of the stock and the rotating of a return spring using the special tool provided. Adjustments from approximately 2-1/2 to 6 lbs. are possible.



A little over 10 years ago Savage offered a special custom deal consisting of their Model 14 Classic chambered in any cartridge they had reamers for, as well as your choice of stock finish. I wanted something accurate and easy on the shoulder and a little out of the ordinary, so I decided on a non-cataloged .250-3000 chambered in a Savage Model 14 Classic. It was my first encounter with an AccuTrigger and the first time I actually fired the rifle. I wished every rifle I owned had one!



The Model 14 went on a special hunt along with my friends Rick Vonderheide and Roger Bissell. We all used the rifle to take Catalina goat, Mouflon and Corsican ram. It was a very special hunt for several reasons, not the least was it proved to be Roger’s last hunt. He passed on just after Christmas and it fell to me to walk his daughter down the aisle when she married the following spring. You can bet this special Savage will never be sold.



I’ve found as I’ve gotten older .22s are just as much fun now (maybe more so) than they were when I was young. One of the most accurate .22s I own is Savage’s Model 93 in .22 Magnum. It’s a bolt action with a thumbhole laminated stock and — just like the centerfire Savage rifles — it has the wonderful AccuTrigger. Someday this rifle will be passed down to one of the great-grandkids.



Happy anniversary Savage!



