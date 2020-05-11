At The Range

Here’s where the fun begins. According to the cartridge box, the 60-gr. Nosler is supposed to check out at 3,300 fps but over my chronograph set about 48″ out from the muzzle, the Ballistic Tip went ballistic, indeed, averaging 3,439 fps from the bolt-action!

Think for a moment. If you’re shooting at a varmint at, say, 500 yards —1,500 feet — your bullet will strike almost before you feel the recoil and hear the muzzle blast. The .224 Valkyrie delivers the least drift and loss of trajectory of any cartridge in its class with similar ballistics, according to Savage. After burning through a few boxes of ammunition, I’ll definitely take their word for it.

Moving up the scale, the Federal Premium load with the 78-gr. Barnes TSX is listed on the box as launching at 2,850 fps. Once again, out of the bolt-action Savage, my Chrony Alpha chronograph said it averaged 2,919 fps. There were no signs of excessive pressure on this, or any of the fired cases from the Federal factory loads.

I next loaded up with the Gold Medal cartridges topped by the 80.5-gr. Berger OT. On the back of the box, this round lists a muzzle velocity of 2,925 fps. Out of the Prairie Hunter, it departed at an impressive 3,002 fps average.

Moving to the two 90-gr. loads I had, the bonded soft point Fusion lists 2,700 fps on the box as a muzzle velocity but out of the test rifle it crossed the screens at an average of 2,832 fps.

Lastly, the 90-gr. Gold Medal load pushed the Sierra MatchKing a hair faster than the listed muzzle velocity of 2,700 fps. This particular load went cooking at an average 2,750 fps.