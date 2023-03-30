Sandrin Monza

Sandrin Knives was just getting its sea legs when we introduced GUNS readers to their LCK, the first knife we’d ever featured with a tungsten carbide blade. To refresh some memories, tungsten carbide is a great deal harder than steel — averaging 8.5–9.5 on the MOHS hardness scale (some say higher) as opposed to 5.5–6.5 for stainless steel, depending on the source. Recently we checked back with Sandrin Knives and found out they’ve beefed up their line with a host of fixed-blades and folders, including the Monza EDC model featured here.

The Monza is 7.76″ fully extended, 3.36″ dedicated to its Tungsten Carbide Drop Point blade. There is a finely jimped thumb ramp on the rear base of the blade near where ambidextrous thumb-studs are also located. The blade has a subtle, finely brushed finish in a crosshatched pattern. The Monza’s 4.4″ Titanium handle is curvaceous yet crisp and inside the slabs lurks a fresh new blade release mechanism called a “Recoil Lock.” To release the blade, a lock bar on the backside of the handle is pulled down using the tip of the index finger. The Titanium handle slabs themselves have a very fine diagonal pattern you can only describe as “understated good taste.” Out back is a machined Titanium pocket clip mounted for tip-up carry, reversible for southpaws. Weight is a svelte 3.45 oz.