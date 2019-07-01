Rubber Bullet Plinkin'

Safety Notes

Hearing protection isn’t really necessary if you’re shooting outdoors but you do want your shooters (and anyone near the firing line) to have eye protection. Depending upon your backstop, those rubber bullets can bounce back with a lot of momentum.



Take all the precautions as you would with standard ammunition and have fun. The bullets will knock down tin cans and send them spinning with subsequent shots. They make a good mark on a Birchwood Casey Shoot-N-C or similar “splash” target. They may or may not spin a steel target, depending on how far away you are, but in general they work quite well for just plinking. Accuracy is pretty decent at close range.



My grandkids, boys and girls alike, enjoy this type of shooting, as do their parents, and we can pretty much do it on the spur of the moment. I have my supplies packed into a plastic container so it’s easy to transport the reloading supplies to the shooting line.



Our favorite guns for this are Uberti 1873 SAA clones. The guys favor the 1873 Cattleman El Patrón and the girls like the Birds Head model. When we have a bunch of shooters we also use an Uberti Hombre and a Beretta Stampede. Keeping those guns in ammo keeps me pretty busy, so I only get to shoot when the others are done.



You’re probably wondering if these loads would work in your semi-auto. They will, but you’ll have to cycle the slide after each shot. Naturally, the primer doesn’t generate enough pressure to cycle the slide on any 9mm or .45 ACP.



I’ve seen recommendations to avoid shooting primer-only rubber bullets in rifles. I have two .45 Colt rifles — a lever-action with a 22" barrel and a pump with a 26" barrel. The bullets do exit the barrel with either one of these and are pretty accurate up to about 20 feet. When shooting them, we’re always listening and watching to ensure each bullet exits but so far all of our bullets — hollow or solid — have.



With this type of shooting, you get smoke and you get fire, but no recoil. You also get very dirty guns, so be sure to clean them after each session.

Teach your kids to shoot and have fun doing it — try the rubber route!



www.meisterbullets.com