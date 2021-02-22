Shooting
For test ammo, I had three different loads of .454 Casull, two .45 Colt loads from Buffalo Bore and two handloads of my favorite .45 Colt and .454 Casull loads. I used the factory open sights.
My .45 Colt handload consist of a LEE 255-grain radiused flat-nose slug loaded over 8 grains of 231. This load generates around 900 FPS from pistols but broke 1,150 FPS from the Rossi. Accuracy was good, running about 1.5" at 50 yards for five shots. My 454 Casull load consisted of a 320-grain LBT LFNGC bullet loaded over 30 grains of H110. Velocity runs just under 1,600 FPS from most pistols but went 1,910 FPS from the Rossi. Accuracy was exceptional, running just over an inch at 50 yards.
The factory .45 Colt loads from Buffalo Bore consisted of their 45 Colt +P Outdoorsman, a 325-grain hard-cast LBT-LFN which runs 1,325 from a handgun and broke 1,630 FPS from the Rossi, shooting just under 2" at 50 yards. The Heavy .45 Colt +P load consisting of a 260-grain JHP bullet runs 1,450 from a handgun and went 1,750 out of the Rossi. Accuracy was 1.5" at 50 yards.
The Hornady 454 Casull loads contained XTP bullets weighing in at 240 and 300 grains. The 240 version clocks out at 1,900 FPS from a handgun, while going over 2,200 FPS from the Rossi. The 300-grain slug goes 1,650 from a handgun and broke 2,000 FPS from the Rossi. Both loads shot under 2" at 50 yards.