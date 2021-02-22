As American as Chevy’s 454 big-block engine, the lever gun has been around since before the Civil War. Nothing stirs the spirit of a rifleman more than a lever. All true riflemen have at least one, with most having several stowed away. I know I do!

Picking one up, sheer instinct takes over, making you work the lever no matter how hard you resist. Doing so magically transforms you to bygone days when all kids wanted to be a cowboy, trapper or dog-musher, carrying his faithful and reliable lever gun.

John Wayne — “The Duke” — carried one, as did perhaps the most iconic of all lever gun loonies, Chuck Connors, in his portrayal of Lucas McCain in The Rifleman TV series. Connors kept the popularity of the lever gun going with his snappy show opening scene, walking down Main Street, shooting a dozen cartridges from the hip as fast as he could work the lever. It was mesmerizing for kids of all ages!

The common thread? Both men carried Winchester model 92s, both being chambered in .44-40, or .44 WCF, whatever your preference.