A tie-down strap review? Yep, and I’ll ask “Why not?” Shooters are the very people who are always hauling stuff, stuffing adventure gear into a truck or trailer and otherwise carrying the load to the range, hunting camp and points west.

I was given a pair of Rollercam tie-down straps to try out and was immediately impressed with the build quality. Where I’ve broken countless other such straps during my misadventures, these are clearly the Super-Duty Truck of the tie-down world. According to company literature, the buckle uses some type of voodoo to be much stronger than similar buckles and I can attest the strap itself is far better quality than any others I own. Best of all, they don’t sport a Super-Duty price!

MSRP: from $6.25

Rollercam.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine