In The Beginning

Let’s walk through a project using factory new brass for one of my deer rifles, a .243 caliber Savage Axis II. We will load two types of bullets close to the same configuration I have in some factory ammo. This will allow me to compare loads for speed and accuracy. My rig is a Lee Precision Breech Lock Challenger Press, an affordable single stage press and I’m using Lee Reloading dies. The .243 die set has two resizing dies, one Full-Length Sizer and one Collett Neck Sizer, which is to be used for bolt action rifles with the brass coming from your gun only. Because I’m using new brass, no resizing is needed for this operation. I will mention if you’re using brass that has already been fired and needs more than just neck resizing, you will need case lube. I promise your brass will get stuck in the Full-Length Sizer if you don’t use case lube along with it.

Priming bottleneck cases can be done on the press. This is probably easier when you’re decapping used brass. Since I’m using new brass, I find it faster and easier to prime my brass using my RCBS 90200 Hand Priming Tool. If you don’t have an off-press primer, I suggest picking up a Lee Precision 90700, Auto Bench Priming Tool, available from Amazon for about $30. You can get a complete set of shell holders to go with it for another $17 and this will greatly speed up your priming operation whenever you’re using new brass.