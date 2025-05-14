EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

REV Industries High-Capacity Revolver Speed Loader

Written By Frank Jardim
2025
It’s hard to dream up new and practical accessories for a 189-year-old weapons system, but REV Industries has done it with their 18-round RI Speed Loader.

With a lightweight body made of hardened ABS plastic, the patented design holds three reloads for six-shot, .38 Special/.357 Magnum revolvers. Cartridges are released to drop into the chambers when a central button on the face of the loader is pressed against the revolver’s cylinder ratchet.

Like all speed loaders, this one can require some finesse to use, but less than many others I’ve tried. It is also possible to reconfigure the front portion of the loader into a conventional, six-round speed loader by removing some screws and attaching the enclosed knob. Loaders for five-round cylinder snub noses and a .44 Magnum model are in the works.

MSRP: $19.95
REVIndustries.com

