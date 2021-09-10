EXCLUSIVES: Spiders, Sighters, and Shenanigans

Real Avid Speed Clean System

Written By Brent Wheat
2021
0

Not much room to improve the good old traditional patch and cleaning jag system, right? That’s what I thought until a package from Real Avid arrived recently.

Their new Bore-Max Speed Clean system is a forward leap in the technology of gun cleaning. Using a matched set of precision jags, specially-sized patches and their high-quality cleaning rods, the new Real Avid system allow much better clearing of rifle and pistol barrels.

The nickel-plated Speed Brushes are claimed to clean 2x more crud with each pass and I will say they exit the bore really filthy, even in a gun you thought was fairly clean. The high-quality brushes are phosphor-bronze but plated to ensure copper solvents don’t eat them alive. Next, you use the tight-fitting jag and Speed Patches, which are claimed to have 4x more bore contact. I’m not sure of a field-expedient method to scientifically assess “total crud removal” but these things do clean like crazy!

MSRP: $13.99

RealAvid.com

