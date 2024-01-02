I’ve used countless bore guides over the years and they work — well, mostly. They serve to keep debris and gunk out of your bolt-action action, at least until they unseat themselves and go frolicking about while you fight to get cleaning rod, patch, solvent and bore guide all back into alignment.

On the next patch, the process repeats. It kind of reminds you of Sisyphus if he had been sentenced to cleaning a .308 instead of rolling a stone for eternity.

Now, with the Real Avid Smart-Fit Bore Guide, your meandering bore guide problem is solved. After choosing the correct tip for your caliber, you secure the contraption in your bore with a locking key and scour away to your heart’s content, secure in the knowledge the only place your patented bore-brightener will end up is in the trash can.

MSRP: $24.99

RealAvid.com

