Real Avid Master Gun Workstation

Real Avid’s various gunsmithing tools are aimed at the novice but many professionals use them too. The latest, Real Avid’s Master Gun Workstation, solves a lot of issues for the hobbyist-tinkerer. The twin 18.3″ integrated rails allow you to adjust the vise to fit your particular rifle and hold it securely. That’s huge.

You can clamp the feet to your bench (or bolt them) to keep things solid, then use the adjustment knob in the trigger area clamp to level the rifle for scope mounting. The metal base serves as a parts tray. A line of accessories — a cell phone holder, work light and magnifying glass — are offered and clamp right onto the rails.

RealAvid.com
MSRP: About $200

