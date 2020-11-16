Rate Your Own Optics

So What Does This Mean?
Generally, a competitive market guards against easily-broken optics or those delivering poor images. These days you get bright, crisp views even from entry-level binos and rifle-scopes. Off-center reticles are decades in the past. Mechanical failure and fogging get no mercy now.
You get a lot for your money in mid-priced, plain-Jane optics from companies with reputations worth protecting. The high standards of revered brands mandate considerable quality control measures and surprising rejection rates. Even the least expensive optics from a celebrated name must reflect well on it.
Once, for a spur-of-the-moment hunt far from home, I bought a rifle scope at the nearest Walmart. It was the least costly in Leupold’s stable. I stuck it on a Marlin lever rifle, zeroed it and from the bonnet of a pickup sent three soft-points into a 5/8" group. “Shootin’ above yer pay grade, aren’t you, Bub?” drawled my partner. “Shucks, no,” I deadpanned. “Y’oughta see what I do with a good outfit.”
My working-man’s Marlin and its $100 Leupold still deliver accuracy beyond my ability to test under hunting conditions.