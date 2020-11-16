Rate Your Own Optics

Glass 101

Years ago, optical engineer Bill Perkins at Bausch & Lomb explained crown glass to me in “plain” words. “A specific range of refractive and dispersion values defines crown glass — Kron in German. Hence the letter K in BK 7 and BaK 4. You can tell which is used in a binocular’s prism by looking into it from the front. If the exit pupil appears round, it’s BaK 4 glass; if it’s square, it’s BK 7. Advertisers want you to think BaK 4 is special. It’s really just a barium-silicate glass. It can cost a little more than BK 7; but the ‘best’ glass depends on application. For some purposes, BK 7 is better.”

Then there’s flint glass, typically heavier and more brittle than crown glass and thus ill-suited to exposed lenses. “But as the second half of a doublet or achromat lens,” said Dr. Walter Mergen of Zeiss, “flint, with as much as 70% lead oxide, corrects for aberrations. Crown and flint glass cooperate to deliver the best image.”

Engineers test not only for the action of optical glass on light, but for other lens properties. “We measure elasticity, thermal expansion and conductivity, stain and moisture resistance, the effects of acids,” Mergen said. Even water vapor can cloud a lens, he told me, “condensing, it can draw alkali ions that form a solution, which erodes the silica gel layer of the polished surface.”

This polished surface can be spherical or aspherical (center curvature differing from the periphery). “Aspherical internal lenses can produce sharper resolution, a flatter and sometimes even a wider field than spherical,” said B&L’s Bill Cross. “In some rifle scopes, these lenses are plastic, which can be molded to shape inexpensively.” Forrest Babcock at Leupold & Stevens explained an objective lens can account for a quarter of the manufacturing cost of a rifle scope. “So expensive aspherical lenses are typically used only inside, where lenses are both small and protected.”

Also costly, Forrest added, is ED glass. “Extra-low-dispersion glass is often joined with a doublet to form a triplet or apochromatic lens. A 6″ blank of ED glass costs about $5,000, or 170 to 200 times as much as a blank of ordinary crown or flint glass. Installing it in a big objective bumps scope price beyond what many shooters want to pay.”