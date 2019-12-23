Mil-Dot Madness

The mil-dot reticle has remained clean but with enough useful information to bring hits at extreme range. Mil is short for milliradian, an angular measure spanning about 3.6" at 100 yards. On a mil-dot reticle, a mil is the measure of each space between dots on a crosswire. To find range with this reticle, divide target height in mils at 100 yards by the number of spaces subtending it. If a whitetail 3 feet at the shoulder (10 mils at 100 yards) appears in your scope to stand two dots high, divide 2 into 10; you get 5. The deer is 500 yards away. Or divide target size in yards by number of mils subtended, then multiply by 1,000 to get range in yards. In this example, 1 divided by 2 multiplied by 1,000 equals 500. A rear-focal-plane mil-dot reticle in variable scopes works at just one power setting (usually the highest). Front-plane mil-dot reticles accurately read range at any power, as dot spacing remains in constant relationship to the target.



Lately, complex reticles have been displaced by “trajectory-matched” dials pioneered on Leupold scopes by GreyBull Precision. “To cut a dial so you hit with a center hold at any range,” says Don Ward, “we must know the bullet’s starting speed and 700-yard drop, or actual ballistic co-



efficient.” To increase reach per rotation of the elevation dial, he substitutes 1/3-minute clicks for 1/4-minute — a good idea. Now Leupold offers the Custom Dial System (CDS) dials to match customer loads. Other firms have followed suit.



Burris was early to the stage with a laser-ranging scope. I reported on the first, then in 2014 on a lighter, improved Eliminator III. The current is 3-12x44 and 4-16x50 range game to 750 yards. Program the scope for your load, and each range reading lights a dot on the rear-plane reticle which is your aiming point. An inclinometer helps with vertical angles.



SIG’s BDX scopes have injected Blue Tooth into optics. Download an app in your smartphone with ballistic data, synchronize the phone with a BDX Kilo laser rangefinder and your scope shows a bright dot where the bullet will land.