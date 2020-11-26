GUNS Magazine editor and GunCranks host Brent Wheat becomes a huge fan of Meopta Optics Optika HD 10X42 binoculars. See why he thinks the quality and low price point of Meopta give them the advantage over most other brands costing hundreds of dollars more.

