QD Or Not QD Scope Mounts?

He had zeroed carefully. Checking at hunting camp two weeks later made little sense given the thick, dense foam in the case whose hard carapace would have endured a drop over Niagara. No baggage gorilla could defeat its envelope. But our professional hunter wanted proof so my pal settled in behind his Winchester, its fore-stock over a bag on the bench. The target was just 100 steps downrange.

The Shoot-N-C bulls-eye would have registered a hit instantly, so PH’s silence after the blast was unnerving. Unbelievably, the paper was clean. No hole anywhere.

“How did you feel?” purred PH, therapist of the moment. Soft diplomacy is arguably more useful than bellowing, “How on earth could you miss that? My kid could drill it with a slingshot!”

The second bullet also whiffed. PH rolled his eyes to the heavens.

My pal peered accusingly at his scope. He then noticed the front ring’s thumb lever had relaxed a quarter turn. It wiggled to his touch.