Pyser Optics’ Quick Zero Collimator Designed To Put AR Rifles On Target Fast

The Quick Zero also does the job with no live firing. You can actually do this in the backyard, basement, garage or workshop. According to U.K.-based Pyser Optics, the Quick Zero is capable of assuring accuracy to within 0.25mm (which translates to 25mm at 100 yards). Once on the range, the shooter can fine-tune optical or metallic sights and night vision scopes or lasers. It’s good enough to satisfy the needs of several NATO armed forces including the United Kingdom.



To do the job, unload the firearm and check clear to make sure it’s not loaded! Pull the magazine and insert the Quick Zero’s pin into the muzzle and line it up with the sight by adjusting the elevation and windage to line up with the center of the collimator grid. This establishes the “common zero position” (CZP) and the individual shooter can then establish his/her personal zero position (PZP).



Confirmation comes at the range, and it’s going to be darn close if not spot-on in terms of minute-of-angle (MOA).