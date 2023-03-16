EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Pull Start Fire

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

I’ve forever been one of those weirdos who prides himself on always starting a campfire with a single match, even during a North Dakota blizzard, without using a gallon of Jet-A. Pre-packaged fire starters? Amateur stuff! However, if you are looking for a no-fail, heap-big-fire-every-time bit of kit, let me present the Pull Start Fire.

These essentially are cigarette pack-sized fire starters with a twist: They include a pull-string ignitor. Being the curious type, I dissected one and was even more impressed to discover it packs a redundant dual-ignition system. One way or the other — or both — you’re gonna have fire!

They’re a little pricey but you can find them cheaper at most camping stores. I’m not saying they’ll replace my efforts with split matches and 42 lbs. of fine shavings, but for carrying in a vehicle, emergency gear or even just when you absolutely, positively must have a s’more-cooking fire, these are the bomb!

MSRP: $19.99/3-pack
PullStartFire.com

