Pro-Tech Malibu Blue

When states across the country relaxed automatic-knife laws a few years back manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon, but such knives were old hat to Pro-Tech Knives. Owner Dave Wattenberg and company had been offering autos for over 20 years. So what does he do to broaden his customer base? Offer manual openers, of course! The latest is the Malibu Blue, an elegant flipper opening tactical with lines as clean as the ocean surf.

The 7.50″ overall Malibu Blue keeps things sanitary and efficient by dumping the ubiquitous thumb stud on the blade and replacing it with a lightning-fast flipper opener. Once the blade is ready to slip back into its frame, a simple button release unlocks its charms. The Malibu Blue’s 3.25″ Reverse Tanto blade, neat and stylish in its own right, uses upscale CPM 20CV stainless steel to take care of business with hygienic efficiency.

The folder’s vibrant 4.5″ blue anodized handle touts just the right amount of curves to fit the hand like a glove with no overkill. For transport there’s a tip-up pocket clip for easy carry.