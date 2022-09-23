Let’s be honest, for those of us of a certain age, stretch pants used to be the territory of overweight lunch ladies. However, I’ve fallen in love with my new semi-tacti-cool adventure stretch slacks, the Pnuma Outdoors Pathfinder Pant.

Built from a durable nylon four-way stretch fabric, they fit just clingy enough to not offer resistance while moving through brush but stretch like a rubber band when you have to kneel or bend over. I’ve also found they look good enough yet are comfortable enough for an all-day series of airline flights. Even better, they evaporate sweat and water like summertime in the Sahara and the interior lining is more plush than I really deserve. Built like the proverbial brick comfort station and with a lifetime warranty, I expect the Pathfinder pant to last through many years of ill-advised adventure.

MSRP: $120

PnumaOutdoors.com

