Payton's Daily Carry

Drawbacks?

A 3” J-Frame can be a bit tough to find a pocket holster for, but Blackhawk’s got one. The DeSantis is open-ended (just watch the pocket lint). I try to shoot this thing on a regular basis, and even though it’s got a steel frame, I use pretty light loads for practice. It’s dead on with most +P 125's, but the good thing is, it shoots those bulk-pack 130-grain FMJ's to just about the same place at 50 feet.