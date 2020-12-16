Outdoor Edge RazorWork Offers Multi-Blade Versatility

For over 30 years, Outdoor Edge has offered high-quality knives and tools for hunting, outdoor and everyday carry needs, including its innovative and patented RazorSafe System of replaceable blades. With the simple push of a button, replacing a dull blade or changing blades based on need is both quick and easy.

The latest in Outdoor Edge’s RazorSafe Series of knives is the RazorWork folder, designed for EDC and woods versatility. Paired with a textured Grivory polymer handle, users can choose from a classic utility or drop point blade for everyday needs and fieldwork. All blades measure 3” in length and are crafted from heat-treated Japanese 420J2 stainless steel.

The backbone of the RazorSafe System, the blades slide into a black oxide coated steel blade holder to provide blade strength, while spine jimping gives users a firm grip and leverage when cutting.

Measuring 6.8” long with the blade extended, the lightweight RazorWork weighs just 1.9oz. Shipped with three blades total (two utility, one drop point), replacement blade packs are available from Outdoor Edge. MSRP is $30.95.

For more info: outdooredge.com