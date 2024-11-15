OTIS Sportsman’s Range Box Gun Cleaning Kit

This comprehensive cleaning kit holds everything to support your trip to the range or hunting grounds in one box. It features a top quality American-made OTIS 60-piece universal breech-to-muzzle gun cleaning kit for rifles, pistols, shotguns and inline muzzleloaders from .17 caliber to 12 gauge. The removable upper portion has compartmentalized storage with two inner trays, a hinged lid, and the carrying handle. The bottom portion has plenty of space for ammo, targets and protective gear while serving as the base to support your long guns for cleaning with a pair of rubber padded forked blocks. There is also a magazine well vise block for AR platforms. This set includes the B.O.N.E. Tool AR bolt carrier assembly cleaning tool. Add an OTIS 36″ coated stainless steel, one piece cleaning rod and you’ll be prepared for just about anything.

MSRP: $199.99 for Sportsman’s Range Box, $49.99 to $64.99 for 36″ Stainless Steel Cleaning Rods

OtisTec.com

