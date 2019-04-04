Plane Talk on Reticles

Focal Plane Defined

The reticle can be placed either in front of the erector tube, toward the target, or behind the erector tube, toward our eye, the two positions where the lenses can focus on the reticle, making it appear sharp. Consequently these positions are named the focal planes, and reticles placed in the front focal-plane are often called FFP (for 1st or front), and those in the rear focal-plane RFP or SFP (for rear or 2nd focal-plane). We’ll use FFP and SFP. Each has its advantages and disadvantages.

Since FFP reticles are in front of the magnification-change lenses, they grow and shrink along with the image, remaining the same apparent size against the target. Since SFP reticles are behind the magnification mechanism, they aren’t magnified along with the target, so remain the same size within the scope, while the target image becomes larger or smaller.



Until recently, most shooters (especially hunters) preferred SFP reticles. We normally turn magnification up to aim at a more distant target, so prefer a “shrinking” reticle—though in reality the reticle stays the same size, while the target grows larger with more magnification. You can easily demonstrate this to yourself with any SFP variable you might have on hand.



But SFP reticles also magnify any slight shift in the alignment of the magnification-change lenses, possibly changing point of impact (POI). Until relatively recently this was a common problem, occurring as the lenses slid back and forth inside the erector tube. Some didn’t even return to the same POI when returning the magnification to the same place. A few years ago, legendary Marine sniper Chuck Mawhinney told me the issue 3-9X Redfield on his rifle never shot to the same place after the magnification was changed, the reason he always left it at 9X.



Since then, mass manufacturing has become so much more precise POI changes have practically disappeared, the reason the vast majority of shooters are happy with SFP scopes—but SFP reticles still change apparent size compared to the target. This became a problem after affordable, hand-held laser rangefinders appeared in the 1990s, allowing hunters to know the precise range, making longer-range hits possible.



The immediate solution was to add extra aiming points below the center of the reticle. This worked, but with SFP reticles the spacing of the marks varied with magnification. A hunter who set his Magic Reticle scope on 9X so the bottom hashmark was dead-on at 500 yards might turn the scope down to 4X when passing through woods, then forget to turn it up again when he saw a deer 500 yards away. At 4X the bottom hashmark was more than twice as far below the center of the reticle, and the result a low miss.