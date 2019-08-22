The Shooting series features the models built on 30mm tubes: 1-6x24, 3-18x50, 3-18x56, and 4.5-27x50. There is also a 34mm 5-30x56 model for people who really shoot far! They are available with several first-focal-plane reticle options, including the new DichroTech reticles boasting battery-free illumination in any light condition, according to Meopta.



The 34mm scope has ED glass to eliminate chromatic aberration at high magnification, and if you’ve ever seen it, you know how important it is to be rid of.



Meanwhile, the Hunting series also has several reticle options in the second focal plane, including the aforementioned DichroTech reticle. Models in this family are the 1-6x24, 2.5-15x44, 3-18x50, 3-18x56 and 4.5-27x50.



What all of these scopes have in common is the construction. They have one-piece tubes, zero-reset settings, a zoom ring featuring a multi-position throw lever and a rear-facing zoom display so the shooter knows his/her power setting at a glance. All of these scopes also feature locking turrets.



None of this should surprise people familiar with the Meopta brand. This outfit has been around for more than 85 years, producing high-end European optics.



Best of all, Optika6 scopes are affordable, too. Depending upon the specific model, the MSRP will range between $499 and $899.



For more info: www.meoptasportsoptics.com

Phone: (800) 828-8928