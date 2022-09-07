Ontario Knives Ti 22 Equinox

EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

OKC’s Ti 22 Equinox is an exercise in fluid design from stem to stern and its
upscale frame and blade materials defy this attractive EDC’s affordable price.

Ontario Knife Company is renown in Tactical and Outdoors circles for making affordable, tough-as-nails fixed-blade knives. Though the company doesn’t offer Tactical/EDC folders often, when they do you can bet it’ll be a delightful surprise in both styling and price. Their newest is the Ti 22 Equinox, a sleek tactical EDC with features you’ll find on more expensive fare in this crowded field. The Equinox is the second in their Ti 22 series, descended from the Ultrablue folder, which is lower in price but lacks its sibling’s premium steel.

Fully extended, the Equinox is 7.0″ of sleekness to the point of being downright wicked. The 3.0″ hollow-ground blade is a Japanese Tanto sporting Crucible Industries’ premium S35VN tool steel with a black powder coat. The blade is accessed by a flipper mechanism on the top rear handle spine and locks up via a frame-lock located on the rear frame slab. The blade roll-out is both quick and smooth. The Equinox’s frame is lightweight Titanium, anodized in an attractive iridescent bronze finish and the pocket clip on the rear frame rail is reversible for your choice of tip-up or tip-down carry. At 2.80 oz., the Equinox is gratifyingly light in weight for those who don’t like being constantly reminded they’re carrying a knife.

The Equinox sports a sturdy frame-lock mechanism for strong blade
lockup and the pocket clip can be positioned for tip-up or tip-down carry.

Why You’ll Like It

The OKC Ti 22 Equinox can stand up to the best when it comes to slick, fluid styling. This is not a gimmick knife, it simply does what it’s supposed to do very well. If you like a blade style leaning toward the combat side for self-preservation, look no farther than the Equinox’s Tanto design, well known for offering both the ability to both slice and penetrate. The S35VN Crucible blade steel is top of the line and any reservations about corrosion are negated by its black powder coat. Perhaps best of all, the Ti 22 Equinox checks in at an affordable $137.95 suggested retail, a super price for a Titanium frame folder with upscale blade steel.

OntarioKnife.com

