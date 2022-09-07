Ontario Knives Ti 22 Equinox

Ontario Knife Company is renown in Tactical and Outdoors circles for making affordable, tough-as-nails fixed-blade knives. Though the company doesn’t offer Tactical/EDC folders often, when they do you can bet it’ll be a delightful surprise in both styling and price. Their newest is the Ti 22 Equinox, a sleek tactical EDC with features you’ll find on more expensive fare in this crowded field. The Equinox is the second in their Ti 22 series, descended from the Ultrablue folder, which is lower in price but lacks its sibling’s premium steel.

Fully extended, the Equinox is 7.0″ of sleekness to the point of being downright wicked. The 3.0″ hollow-ground blade is a Japanese Tanto sporting Crucible Industries’ premium S35VN tool steel with a black powder coat. The blade is accessed by a flipper mechanism on the top rear handle spine and locks up via a frame-lock located on the rear frame slab. The blade roll-out is both quick and smooth. The Equinox’s frame is lightweight Titanium, anodized in an attractive iridescent bronze finish and the pocket clip on the rear frame rail is reversible for your choice of tip-up or tip-down carry. At 2.80 oz., the Equinox is gratifyingly light in weight for those who don’t like being constantly reminded they’re carrying a knife.