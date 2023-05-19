EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
5

Okay, this isn’t a gun, firearm accessory or ammunition, so why are we reviewing it? What’s next for GUNS — “Home on the Range: Recipes for Shooters”? Nope.

Old Settler must have heard through the grapevine of my great, abiding and almost unnatural love of jerky. In fact, I might even be called a jerky expert if anyone is in dire need of a court-appointed dried meat expert. My fees are cheap and payable in biltong.

Anyway, I was thrilled to sink my canines into a batch of family-owned Old Trapper. The flavor is fantastic — salty, savory and delicious — and I really liked the texture. It “fought back” just enough to give you the feeling of eating something substantial, yet wasn’t over-tenderized or too tough. The meat cuts used are also first-rate as there was minimal leftover connective “guck” (a technical jerky term) stuck between my teeth. Winner!

MSRP: $18
OldTrapper.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine July 2023 Issue Now!

2023
5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Old Trapper Beef...
Okay, this isn’t a gun, firearm accessory or ammunition, so why are we reviewing it? What’s next for GUNS — “Home on the Range: Recipes for...
Read Full Article
yellow text that reads
Travel Safety...
Roy Huntington is a world traveler, and he just returned from Italy. In this episode, he shares great tips for safer travel and shares the story of how he...
Read Full Article
Full Impact
It’s been almost 11 months since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a decision...
Read Full Article