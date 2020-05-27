It’s nice when a plan comes together. Custom pistolsmith Mark Dye has worked with Nighthawk Custom Firearms to finalize his design of a completely modular honest-to-goodness drop-in trigger unit for the 1911. The result is a sort of chassis-based system containing the hammer, sear, disconnector and spring which drops right into your factory pistol. The drop-in system allows the hammer/sear/disconnector relationship to be rock solid, so a reliable 3.75 to 4-lb. trigger pull is assured.

The actual swap takes about three minutes and can be done by anyone capable of detail-stripping a 1911. The system is machined from 416 bar stock and can be had in a silver stainless look or black Nitride. It works with 1911 Series 70, Series 80, 2011 models as well as the “Swartz” safety style. The unit also comes with an unusual looking single-pronged spring replacing the stock three-pronged sear spring, since the drop-in unit has its own internal spring for the sear. The unit is CA-legal too. MSRP is $299.99.

www.nighthawkcustom.com

