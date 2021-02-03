New Real Avid Chemicals Clean Faster, Protect Guns Longer

If you’ve ever cleaned or worked on your gun, chances are you’ve used, or at least seen, Real Avid products. From cleaning kits and multi-tools to armorer sets for handguns, rifles and shotguns, Real Avid seeks to be the leader in “Gun DIY” — they even trademarked it. But, up until now, they didn’t offer cleaning chemicals.

New for 2021, Real Avid has introduced a line of proprietary chemicals designed to clean faster and protect guns longer. Developed over the course of two years, Real Avid’s new Foul-Out Gun Blaster, Gun-Max Gun Oil and Bore-Max Bore Foam have been rigorously tested and evaluated to deliver superior performance for modern shooters and professionals.